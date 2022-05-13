Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

UNFI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,591. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $21,644,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $12,956,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $10,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

