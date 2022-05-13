Brokerages Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. 12,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

