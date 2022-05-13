Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NUVA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

