Brokerages Expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,225,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $41,847,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

