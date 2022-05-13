Brokerages Anticipate Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pardes Biosciences.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $623,000.

PRDS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.88. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.