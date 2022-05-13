Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Macy’s by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 674,584 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 383,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

