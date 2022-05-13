Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. LKQ posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after acquiring an additional 385,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after buying an additional 605,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after purchasing an additional 515,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

