Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the lowest is $6.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,800. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

