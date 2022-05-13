Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $4.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the lowest is $4.13. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 243,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,099. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

