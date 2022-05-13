Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $4.52 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) to post earnings of $4.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the lowest is $4.13. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. 243,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,099. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.