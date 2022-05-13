Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.30 Million

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $490.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $525.60 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $421.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 196.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,174,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,980 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

