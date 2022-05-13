Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%.

BWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

