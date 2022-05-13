Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Avantor posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Cowen decreased their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Avantor has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

