Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,972. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

