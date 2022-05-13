Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.67, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

