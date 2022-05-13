Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

