BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.58

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 10225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

