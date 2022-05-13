Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $1.68 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

