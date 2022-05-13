Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

TSE BRE opened at C$13.61 on Friday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$13.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.30. The firm has a market cap of C$129.08 million and a PE ratio of 26.98.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.72 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

