Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of BBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 294,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

BBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

