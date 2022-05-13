Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.21.
Shares of BYD traded up C$5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$136.78. 6,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,655. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.78. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$129.79 and a one year high of C$267.00.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
