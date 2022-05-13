Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$202.36.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock traded up C$11.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$142.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$129.79 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$159.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.