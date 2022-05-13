Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$202.36.
BYD stock traded up C$11.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$142.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$129.79 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$159.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.