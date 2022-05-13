Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$205.21.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$139.65. 50,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$129.79 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

