Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$205.21.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$8.82 on Thursday, reaching C$139.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 91.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$159.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.78. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$129.79 and a 12 month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

