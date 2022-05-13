Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,185. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $1,273,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

