Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the April 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYY opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2786 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

