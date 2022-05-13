Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.