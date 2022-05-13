Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.740 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 4,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50.
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
