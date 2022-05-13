Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.740 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 4,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,465. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

