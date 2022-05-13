Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$470,500.00 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.22 on Friday, hitting C$48.63. 52,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.49. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.61 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

