BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.5%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.33 and last traded at C$10.30. 105,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 255,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.27.
