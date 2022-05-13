BMO Capital Markets Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target to C$44.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s current price.
Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$29.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$855.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.09.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.