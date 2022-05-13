BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. 411,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -405.30 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,635,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

