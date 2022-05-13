BMO Capital Markets Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.57.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.62. 2,513,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$67.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.