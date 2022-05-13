BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BLSFY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

