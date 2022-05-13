Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.74. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

BVH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.