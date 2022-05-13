Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 2.3% Higher

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,274,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,085,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £13.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

