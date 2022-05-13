Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BLBD stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 163,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,788. The firm has a market cap of $418.23 million, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

