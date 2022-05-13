Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $8,069.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,660.85 or 1.00016931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00105072 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

