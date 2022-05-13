Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 27,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.