Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 107.5% in April

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,693. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after buying an additional 1,236,766 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,938,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 62,930 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,126 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

