BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.20

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and traded as low as $41.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 30,793 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BME)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
