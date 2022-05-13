BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.20

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and traded as low as $41.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 30,793 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

