BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

BL traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,002. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $47,343,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 434,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 33.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

