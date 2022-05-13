BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 195,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,062 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

