Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,472. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

