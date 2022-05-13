Bitcoin Zero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $226.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $26,718.14 and $226.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.