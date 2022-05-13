Bitcoin SV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249.21 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $249.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.20 or 0.00176733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,668.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00702503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,058,002 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

