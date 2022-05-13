Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.14.

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.00. 139,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.61 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

