Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.02.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,983. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.36. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$10.53.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

