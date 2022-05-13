Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,385. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.36.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

