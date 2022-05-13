Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIREF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BIREF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 188,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.32. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

