Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.77

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.77 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.60). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.65), with a volume of 4,426 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.41. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £5,007.60 ($6,173.84).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

